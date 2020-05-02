FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence teen.
Dennis Wayne Eastridge, 13, of 504 North Ward Circle in Florence was last seen at 2;30 p.m. Friday at his residence. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue or black tee shirt and grey shorts or possibly a black hoodie, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Eastridge is a white male, 5'11" who weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be riding a black and Orange Mongoose bicycle with black and orange tires.
Anyone with information regarding Eastridge is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.