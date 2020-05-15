FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday morning arrested a suspect in the May 7 armed robbery of an Effingham dollar store.
Kenrick Tafari Edwards, 22, of 1816 East McIver Road, Florence, is charged wtih one count of armed robbery following his Friday morning arrest, according to a release issued by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
He was arrested following a brief vehicle and foot chase in Florence by deputies with support of the office's aviation unit, Florence Police and SLED agents, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
In the post Glen Kirby, chief deputy, wrote that Edwards was also charged in connection with the armed robbery of the Dollar Tree in Florence and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Monday investigators arrested Gafaskia Shonique Richardson in connection with the robbery and charged her with being an accessory before and after the fact of a felony, according to the release. She is currently free on $15,000 bond.
Edwards, in a mask at the time, is charged with having robbed the store at gunpoint and with taking an undetermined amount of money, according to the release. Richardson is charged with being the get-away driver.
"Security cameras captured images of Richardson and the vehicle she was operating before and after the incident," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release on the arrests.
Edwards, as of Friday morning, was awaiting a preliminary hearing on his charges.
