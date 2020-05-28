FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County has denied any wrongdoing in the 2019 drowning death of a man at the new Lake City park.
In answer filed on May 20 by Cheraw lawyer Andrew F. McLeod to a lawsuit filed in April, the county admits only that the events happened at the new Lake City park on Sept. 4, 2019, that the drowned man, Rafael Duran Graham, and his mother, the personal representative of his estate, are citizens of the county, that the county is a political subdivision of the state, that jurisdiction is appropriate, and that Graham was pulled from the lake, found to be unresponsive after EMS attempted resuscitation, and that he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The county also asserts eight defenses including that the complaint fails to state a claim for which relief can be granted and that the complaint should be dismissed, that the damages were the result of the conduct of the plaintiff, that if the county were negligent that the actions of the plaintiff were at a greater degree of negligence than the county's, that the plaintiff assumed the risk of the situation, that acts of another person or entity other than the plaintiff or defendant, that the claims are barred by the South Carolina Tort Claims Act and other portions of state code, and that punitive damages would be inappropriate.
The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Rafael Duran Graham on April 22 in Florence County.
Graham, 33, allegedly went to the new park with his girlfriend and her daughter, who reportedly has special needs, to walk around and sight-see within the park on Sept. 4, 2019.
As part of their tour of the park, the three went to the boat launch. The daughter allegedly walked onto the boat ramp, slipped and fell into the water. According to the complaint, both adults jumped into the water to try to save the child. Graham, unable to swim, submerged in the water, according to the complaint. The girl was then pulled from the lake by a a member of a couple also at the park.
In its answer to the complaint, the county indicates that it does not have enough information to admit or deny the allegations of the parts of the complaint that spell out the plaintiff's version of the events.
The complaint alleges that the county and its parks and recreation department were negligent, grossly negligent, careless, reckless, willful or wanton in failing to design, construct, and supervise the boat launch area to provide safety to Graham and the public at large.
This is denied by the county in the answer.
The county also asks for dismissal of its parks and recreation department from the suit on grounds that the department is not a separate entity from the county.
The complaint contains eight specific allegations of the county’s alleged failures, including: “In creating an unreasonably dangerous condition by designing, locating, and constructing a lake and dock/boat launch area, without providing any safeguards to protect African American park-goers from the primarily African American communities in or around Lake City who the defendants knew or should have known were unable to swim,” failing to provide handrails at the boat launch area, creating an unreasonably dangerous condition by not providing lifesaving devices, by not correcting slippery treated wood on the dock, by failing to clean the plant algae from the boat dock, and that the boat dock did not conform to accepted standards.
These allegations are also denied by the county in its answer.
The complaint asks for actual, compensatory, and consequential damages, wrongful death and survival damages, and punitive/exemplary damages in an amount to be determined by a jury along with attorney’s fees.
The county also argues that punitive damages would be inappropriate in the case.
