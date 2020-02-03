FLORENCE, S.C. – The chair of the Florence County Democratic Party has endorsed businessman Tom Steyer in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Mattie Thomas has endorsed Steyer, according to a report from Reuters.
Thomas was elected as interim chair of the Florence County Democratic Party on Aug. 8, 2019 following the resignation of LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson on July 5. Thomas was later elected to a full term as chair of the organization.
NeSmith-Jackson resigned the position to pursue other opportunities. Later, she began working for the Steyer campaign.
Thomas, also the co-chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Women's Caucus, is the second state Democratic party caucus member to endorse Steyer. Johnnie Cordero, the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party’s black caucus, endorsed Steyer before a January town hall in Florence.
Steyer is currently listed at 100 to 1 odds or +10,000 to the win the Democratic nomination, which places him behind nine others. However, some polls in the Palmetto State, where Steyer has invested heavily –show him rising in the ranks. A Post and Courier-Change research poll released on Sunday indicates that Steyer would be in the top three in South Carolina along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont.
Steyer announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on July 9, 2019.
In 2012, Steyer sold his stake in and retired from Farallon Capital. After retiring, he launched NextGen America, a nonprofit organization supporting progressive positions on several issues.
Steyer is the founder and former co-senior managing partner of Farallon Capital. Farallon manages $20 billion in capital for institutions and high-net-worth people.
He is also the co-founder of Onecalifornia Bank, which through a merger became Beneficial State Bank. The bank is a community development bank based in Oakland, California.
Since 1986, he has been a partner at Hellman & Friedman, a San Francisco private equity firm.
Steyer was born and raised in New York City. He attended the Buckley School and Phillips Exeter Academy. Steyer graduated from Yale with degrees in economics and political science. He also has an MBA from Stanford.
