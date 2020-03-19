FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to declare a state of emergency in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus.
Councilman James T. Schofield, who has health problems, did not attend the meeting Thursday but voted by proxy to make approval of the proclamation unanimous.
The proclamation gives County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. and Emergency Management Director Dusty Owens the authority to suspend existing laws and regulations regarding the county's normal operating procedures, the ability to transfer personnel or other functions of the county government to provide emergency services if necessary, and the ability to restrict access to essential areas of the county's operating facilities if necessary.
The county implemented public access restrictions at noon Thursday.
Three areas will remain open to the public.
All manned convenience centers will remain open under normal operation hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
The Register of Deeds office in the complex will continue to allow limited attendance, which will be by appointment only. Paralegals will be allowed in the Record Room by appointment only and limited to three people at a time, for approximately four hours per appointment. To make an appointment, call 843-665-3031.
Those receiving appointments must remain at their assigned work station during their appointed time. Documents can be left in the dropbox at the back complex entrance with security in a marked envelope with clear directions for where and to whom it should be directed.
Items dropped off without a paralegal’s name on them will be recorded upon receipt. Filings can be mailed to 180 N. Irby Street, MSC-E, Florence SC 29501.
The Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office will remain open for regular hours to accommodate filing for partisan elected offices. Staff will take actions to limit the number of people inside the facility at one time. Call 843-665-2351 for an appointment.
All other county facilities will be restricted to the public, but the county plans to continue to staff at full levels and offer services by phone and internet to the public. Also, under an upcoming executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster, the county will permit access to state agency employees working from county offices.
Hours of operation for most county offices will remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email addresses and phone numbers for all departments are available at florenceco.org.
The building department will accept online permit applications, construction documents and payments. Should applicants have any questions, they are encouraged to call the office for assistance at 843-676-8600. People also can submit a permit application by email at permits@florenceco.org. Payments with credit cards will be taken over the phone. The department will also continue to accept permit applications and check by mail at 518 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29501.
All Probate Court hearings for non-emergency matters have been continued. Filings can be made by mail, or if time is of the essence, staff will try to accommodate if you contact the office. Customers are asked to consider waiting to apply for marriage licenses until the department reopens to the public. For questions or concerns, call 843-665-3085.
All jury trials in the circuit court have been postponed. Non-jury matters can be scheduled at the judge's discretion. Filings and payments (money orders, business checks or cashier’s checks only) can be mailed or accepted by appointment only. Call the circuit court at 843-665-3017.
Family Court emergency hearings will be scheduled on an as-needed basis. For all other Family Court concerns, call 843-665-3096.
Florence County Summary Courts will be continued until another date. Notices will be sent out with date and time of new trials to people accused of a civil or criminal offense. All jury trials have been canceled at this time. Tickets can be paid at florenceco.org/payticket or mailed in the form of money order or cashier’s check to the appropriate court. Any questions regarding case numbers, payment amounts or new court dates should be directed to the court of record. Court contact numbers can be found at florenceco.org/offices/magistrate. Additional questions can be directed to Chief Magistrate Belinda Timmons at 843-665-6690.
Taxes due can be mailed to the Florence County treasurer's office or paid online. The mailing address is 180 N. Irby St., MSC –Z, Florence, SC 29501. Current property tax questions are directed to 843-665-3041.
Delinquent property tax payments can be mailed to 180 N. Irby St., MSC-IT, Florence, SC 29501 and questions to 843-665-3095. The treasurer is working to establish an outside lockbox at the complex.
For questions about business related to the county auditor's office, call 843-665-3088.
Veterans Affairs staff are available by appointment that can be made by calling 843-665-3045.
All reservations, classes and events have been canceled for recreation programs until April 6.
The Florence County Law Enforcement Complex and all emergency medical services and Unified Fire District stations will be closed to the public.
The Clemson University Extension Office has also been closed to the public until further notice.
For a question for a particular department, visit the county's website for contact information.
Smith, Owens, and Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes are also authorized to implement a curfew if deemed necessary.
Smith also indicated at the end of the meeting that he would keep the council apprised of any such decision if it became necessary.
The proclamation will remain in effect until the threat has abated, as determined by Smith, Owens and Barnes.
