COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths -- one of which was in Florence County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.
Of those 7 deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence (1), Richland (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley (1), Lee (1), and Horry (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County (1).
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4).
In the Pee Dee Florence County has 121 confirmed cases and eight deaths, Darlington County 52 cases, Chesterfield County 31 cases, Marlboro County 25 cases, Williamsburg County 19 cases, Marion County 14 cases and one death and Dillon County 11 cases.
Outside the Pee Dee Horry County has 167 cases and 10 deaths, Georgetown County 34 cases and two deaths, Clarendon County has 106 cases and six deaths, Kershaw County has 190 cases and eight deaths and Richland County has 612 cases and 14 deaths.
DHEC continues to project that May 2 will be the peak day for deaths in the state with 16.
As of April 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,527 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,400 were positive and 10,127 were negative. A total of 37,640 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of April 17, 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of April 17 that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness.
As of Friday morning, 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
