FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to take another step Thursday morning toward making sure that everyone is counted in the 2020 census.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the nine-member council is the appointment of the Rev. Norman Gamble of New Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Rev. Merritt Graves of Mount Zion AME Church, and the Rev. Calvin Robinson of Trinity Baptist Church to the Complete Count committee representing Council District 7.
Council District 7 includes north-central Florence County and is represented by Council Chairman Waymon Mumford.
The goal of the committee is to make sure that the census takers get an accurate count of the number of people in Florence County.
More than $1.5 trillion is allocated to states and local governments based upon the census.
According to the council, when a person is not counted in Florence County, the county won't be able to receive over $4,000 in federal funding.
Also, the census determines the apportionment of representatives at the federal and state level. After the 2010 Census, South Carolina received another congressional representative. That district was allocated to the northeastern part of the state including most of the Pee Dee region. Republican Tom Rice currently holds this seat.
Bertha Scott from Council District 1, William C. "Bill" Pickle from Council District 8, Elijah Jones and Mike Page from Council District 9 have already been appointed to the committee.
Scott was appointed on Oct. 17. Pickle, Jones, and Page were appointed on Nov. 21.
