FLORENCE, S.C. — Two economic development projects are expected to be the highlight of a called Florence County Council meeting Thursday morning.
The council is expected to consider Resolutions No. 11 and 12-2019, which provide for fee agreements with Projects Pee Dee and Pamplico. Also on the agenda are first readings of Ordinances No. 13 and 14, which authorize the execution and delivery of fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with the two companies.
The two companies do not have to be identified until the third reading, which probably will be at the December meeting of the county council. The ordinances probably will be up for second reading at the Nov. 21 regular meeting of the council.
The readings of ordinances involving Project Pee Dee and Project Pamplico would likely join the second reading of ordinances authorizing fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Project Star and Project Wealth at the Nov. 21 meeting of the council.
The first reading information provided to the council does not provide any specific information about the companies or the fee-in-lieu of agreements with the companies.
Neither of those projects has yet been identified either.
Also on the agenda for the meeting Thursday are a resolution for the county to opt out of a nationally certified class involved in opioid litigation, budget-neutral reclassifications in the public works department and the funding of three positions in the Florence County Sheriff's Office that were previously funded by a state Department of Public Safety grant.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. in Room 803 of the County Complex at 180 N. Irby St.
