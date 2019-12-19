FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council has set its meeting calendar and county holidays for 2020.
The council is expected to meet on Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 10.
The meetings, except the September meeting and the December meeting, are scheduled for 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. in Florence.
The September meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bean Market Museum in Lake City. It is a tradition for the council to hold the September meeting in Lake City. The 2018 September meeting was moved because of to the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
The December meeting will be held on the second Thursday, Dec. 10, instead of the third Thursday, Dec. 17.
The 2020 calendar is similar to the 2018 and 2019 calendars.
The county holidays for 2020 are Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, Good Friday on Friday, April 10, Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, Independence Day on Friday, July 3, Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, Veterans Day on Wednesday Nov. 11, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and the following Monday on Thursday-Monday, Dec. 24-28, and New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
