FLORENCE, S.C. — The Timmonsville Hurricanes 12 and under all-star football team was recognized by the Florence County Council Thursday for an undefeated season.
The Hurricanes went 16-0 during their season, winning the 2019 Division 2 12 and under eastern district championship of the South Carolina Athletic Program and the division 2 state champion of the South Carolina Athletic Program.
Three players and one coach appeared before the council Thursday morning.
Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby, a Democrat representing the Timmonsville area, presented the resolution.
The council also approved resolutions authorizing the abandonment and closing of Millborough Lane near Coward, adopting a hazard-mitigation plan (this is required by FEMA), amending county policy manual regarding the vehicle collision review board and authorizing the abandonment and closing of Truluck and Silver Wood Lanes near Lake City. One person spoke in opposition to the resolution, but Councilman Jason Springs said the resolution was being made at the request of the owner.
Also approved were third readings of ordinances amending the county zoning ordinance and providing for the issuance and sale of up $22 million in bonds to be used for economic development.
The council also approved the second readings of ordinances amending the county’s joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include the properties of Projects Chipper and Taylor and approving the use of capital project II sales tax savings to repave four roads and establish a traffic calming device in the city of Florence.
The council also approved the appointment of Library Director Alan Smith, approved Jerry M. Keith Jr. and the Rev. Jeff Harris to serve on the Complete Count Committee and approved the recommendation of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center board to nominate William Hazelwood to its board of directors.
The Junior Leadership Florence class and the Clemson extension 4H program also were recognized by the council at the meeting.
Councilman Kent C. Caudle did not attend Thursday's meeting because of an illness in the family. He did, however, vote via proxy several times during the meeting.
Council Chairman Willard Dorriety also encouraged those who have not to visit the new Lake City park and the Lynches River County Park.
