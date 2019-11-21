FLORENCE, S.C. — Christmas was a big part of the Florence County Council meeting Thursday.
First, the council recognized Corbett Sawyer for winning the county’s Christmas card contest.
Each year, the Florence County Council offers the children of its employees the opportunity to enter a Christmas card contest.
Sawyer is the son of a county engineer. He lives in Chesterfield County, where he attends Planview Elementary School.
He said the winning design took him a couple of minutes to do.
Next, Councilman Mitchell Kirby made a motion to double county employees’ yearly Christmas bonus from $100 to $200.
The additional money will be funded from the county’s departments.
The council voted unanimously to approve the amended motion.
Also on Thursday, the council:
Approved upon third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Palmetto Properties located near the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard.
Approved on second reading ordinances declaring property owned by the county at 2616 Papermill Road also known as the old landfill building as surplus to be disposed of by sealed bid, amending two planned development district agreements with Chandler Pointe LLC and Chandler Investment Prop Inc., amending the county’s building codes to comply with international building codes.
Appointed three people, Elijah Jones and Mike Page from District 9 and Bill Pickle from District 8, to the Complete Count Census committee and Sean Tuten to the Economic Development Partnership Board representing Council District 2.
Declared two microfilm readers, one car, and five trucks as surplus and authorized their disposal via GovDeals.
Awarded a contract for a new library bookmobile to Matthews Specialty Vehicles of Greensboro, N.C., to be paid with several grants.
Awarded a contract for resurfacing of the Pamplico High School tennis parking lot to Palmetto Corporation of Florence in the amount of $59,390 to be funded from Council District 2 and 6’s Road System Maintenance Fee funds.
Awarded a contract for paving of various dirt roads in Districts 1, 5, and 6 to C.R. Jackson of Florence in the amount of $1.372 million to be funded from Capital Project Sales Tax II funds in the amount of $1.276 million and $95,381.20 from Capital Project Sales Tax interest funds.
Awarded a contract for dirt to paved projects in Districts 4, 6, and 8 to Palmetto Corporation of Florence in the amount of $197,436.80 to be funded from previously approved district funds.
Authorized Smith to execute an amendment to the county’s waste services contract to increase service days to six at the county convenience centers.
Authorized the hiring of Davis and Floyd for engineering and inspection services related to the paving of various dirt roads in Districts 1, 5, and 6 in an amount not to exceed $81,000 to be funded through Capital Project Sales Tax II funds and Capital Project Sales Tax interest funds.
Appointed Councilman Roger Poston to serve on the Water Study Review panel.
Approved the expenditure of up to $3,000 from Council District 1 infrastructure funding allocation to assist with the replacement of kitchen equipment at the Lake City Senior Center.
Approved the expenditure of up to $15,875 each from Districts 2 and 6 infrastructure funding allocations to assist with water line and asphalt repairs in the city of Pamplico.
Approved the expenditure of up to $6,300 from Council District 5 Road System Maintenance fees for road stone for Goodland Circle in Effingham.
Approved the expenditure of up to $56,000 in Council District 2 Road System Maintenance fees for paving and putting speed bumps in a parking lot at Johnsonville High School.
Approved the expenditure of up to $48,245 from Council District 9 Utility Funding allocation to assist with the construction of a new West Florence fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.