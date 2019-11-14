FLORENCE, S.C. — Two economic development projects got the first green light from the Florence County Council Thursday morning.
The council voted to approve Resolutions No. 11 and 12-2019, which provide for fee agreements with Projects Pee Dee and Pamplico. Also, Ordinances No. 13 and 14, which authorize the execution and delivery of fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with the two companies, were introduced by title only at the meeting.
As the ordinances were introduced by title only no specific information about the companies or the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with the companies is yet available.
The two companies do not have to be identified until the third reading, which will probably be at the December meeting of the council. The ordinances probably will be up for second reading at the Nov. 21 regular meeting of the council.
The readings of ordinances involving Project Pee Dee and Project Pamplico would likely join the second reading of ordinances authorizing fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Project Star and Project Wealth at the Nov. 21 meeting of the council.
Neither of those projects has yet been identified either.
The council also approved a resolution for the county to opt out of a nationally certified class involved in opioid litigation, budget-neutral reclassifications in the public works department and the funding of three positions in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office that were previously funded by a state Department of Public Safety grant.
