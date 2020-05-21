Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.21 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.1 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO ALL YARDS OF RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. THE CREEK SPILLS OVER ITS BANKS OFF HIGHWAY 327 IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. FLOODWATERS AFFECT SOME YARDS OF RESIDENCES IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. &&