FLORENCE, S.C. — It didn't take long at its Thursday meeting for the Florence County Council to begin discussing the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.
Immediately after the invocation led by Councilman Waymon Mumford and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV, Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. spoke about the virus.
"To ensure your safety as well as the safety of all our public citizens, I strongly urge each of you to wear a mask or face covering when you're out in public," Dorriety said. "Simple precautions such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and maintaining distance of at least six feet between individuals when in the public is our greatest and currently, only, defense against this invisible threat."
None of the council members attending the meeting wore masks during the meeting Thursday. However, the Florence County Complex is closed except for those who make an appointment with staff, thus technically, the area the council members were in was not a public area.
"Standing united, the citizens of Florence County are a powerful force," Dorriety continued. "By standing together, we can and will defeat COVID-19."
Dorriety also spoke about the virus at the end of Thursday's meeting.
"We hope each and everyone of y'all out there are safe and sound," Dorriety said. "We hope that y'all are taking all of the necessary precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask."
The threat of the virus has also brought changes to the way the county council conducts its business.
The most immediately obvious change is that not every member of the county council physically attends the monthly meetings.
On a rotating basis, five members of the council — the number needed to have a quorum according to state law — attend in person and the remaining four attend electronically.
Councilmen James Schofield, Roger Poston, Kent C. Caudle, and Mitchell Kirby were the four attending the council meeting electronically in May.
Dorriety offered a brief recess to allow Schofield and Poston additional time to connect to the meeting. Both eventually connected via speaker phone placed near a microphone.
The next most notable change is the seating arrangements.
In order to comply with six-foot social distancing recommendations, the five council members physically attending the meeting are seated every other chair on the nine-seat platform. In addition, County Attorney Malloy McEachin has been moved from his seat beside of County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. to a seat in the front row of the empty public seating area. The public seating area is normally filed with county department heads and elected officials but none attended Thursday morning's meeting.
Another notable change is the method of determining votes. Normally, the council members give their affirmative answer at the same time and their negative answers at the same time. That practice continues for the five members attending the meeting in person. However, Dorriety now calls the roll of those electronically attending council members for votes.
