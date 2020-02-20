FLORENCE, S.C. — The committee assignments of the Florence County Council have changed again.
Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. announced the new assignments at Thursday morning's meeting of the council. Dorriety was elected chairman of the council at the January meeting.
By code, Dorriety now became chair of the administration/finance committee of the council replacing previous council Chairman Waymon Mumford. Mumford, Councilman James T. Schofield, Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV are also on the committee.
DeBerry replaces Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby on the committee.
Nothing has changed in the agriculture, forestry, military affairs, and intergovernmental relations committee. Its chair is still Councilman Roger M. Poston and the other members are Kirby and Councilman Kent C. Caudle.
However, Dorriety added that he had asked the city of Florence to meet with the committee quarterly so each entity could coordinate with the other.
Caudle will now chair the public services and county planning committee, replacing Dorriety.
The other members of the committee, Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley and Jason M. Springs, remain the same.
Nothing has changed with the justice and public safety or the education, recreation, health and welfare committees.
DeBerry remains chair of the public safety committee and the other members are Poston and Springs.
Springs remains chair of the education committee and its members are Kirby and Bradley.
The county council, as required by county code, has five standing committees: administration and finance; public services and county planning; justice and public safety; education, recreation, health and wellness; and agriculture, forestry, military affairs, and intergovernmental relations.
Other committee spots filled Thursday include the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments (Mumford and County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.), the Economic Development Partnership board (Caudle and Bradley), the city-county Civic Center Commission (Dorriety), FLATS (Dorriety and Mumford), and the water study committee (Poston).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.