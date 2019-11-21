FLORENCE, S.C. — Four economic development projects got approval from the Florence County Council Thursday morning.
The council approved upon second reading Ordinances No. 10-2019/20, 11-2019/20, 12-2019/20, 13-2019/20, and 14-2019/20.
Ordinance No. 10 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Wellman Advanced Materials and the county.
The company was previously identified as Project Wealth when the ordinance was introduced by title only at the council’s October meeting.
The ordinance indicates that Wellman will be investing $4.142 million into a manufacturing facility in Florence County that will result in the creation of 22 new jobs.
The county agrees to provide a fixed ratio of 387.6 mills and an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property to Wellman for the duration of the agreement.
The agreement between the county and the company also calls for the company to receive 20% special source revenue credits for the negotiated fee for the first five years of the project and 10% special source revenue credits for the next 25 years.
Ordinance No. 11 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between a company identified as Project Star and Florence and Darlington counties.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said negotiations were ongoing about the exact location of the company and which county will provide emergency services at that location. Also being negotiated is the amount of revenue from the company each county will receive.
Ordinance No. 12 is related to this project as it creates a joint industrial park in Florence and Darlington counties.
Ordinance No. 13 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Project Pee Dee and the county.
Project Pee Dee, a Delaware limited-liability company, will receive an assessment ratio of 6% percent and a millage rate of 384 mills, according to information provided to the council.
The net fee in lieu of taxes for Project Pee Dee will be zero the first two years after the project is brought into service, $36,025 in the third year, $72,050 in the fourth year, $108,075 in the fifth year, $144,101 in the sixth year, $180,126 in the seventh year, $216,151 in the eighth year, $252,176 in the ninth year, $288,201 in the 10th year, $324,226 in the 11th year, and $537,895 in years 12-30.
Ordinance No. 14 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Project Pamplico and the county.
Project Pamplico, a Delaware limited-liability company, is expected to invest $67 million in the county.
The agenda does not specify the number of jobs to be created. It does, however, indicate that the company will pay a net fee of $221,351 for years 1-30 of the fee agreement.
It is possible that Projects Pee Dee and Project Pamplico are related as copies of the agreements with both companies are to be sent to John P. Boyd, a Columbia attorney with Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd, and the first reading — by title only — was held at a Nov. 14 County Council meeting.
