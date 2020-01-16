FLORENCE, S.C. — Another parking garage is coming to downtown Florence.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to authorize County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. to proceed with a parking garage and surface renovations in the lot behind the County Complex.
The project is estimated to cost $13.991 million. The cost is broken into two pieces: $12.983 million to construct the parking garage and $1.008 million for construction administration, special inspections, insurance, and contingencies.
The cost will be funded from a combination of $11.1 million from a 2017 general obligation bond issuance to construct the garage and $3.775 million from savings in section 12 of the projects in the Capital Project Sales Tax II.
The council also approved the use of the $3.775 million in savings.
The contract to construct the parking garage was awarded to Thompson Turner Construction of Sumter in March 2019. Since then, the company has been working with Transystems, an engineering firm, to finalize the design of the project and soliciting bids from subcontractors.
Thompson Turner presented the county with a maximum guaranteed price of $12.983 million.
The city of Florence recently approved on first reading a bill approving a conditional grant and development agreement with a developer partly to construct a parking deck across from the City Center on West Evans Street.
There is already a city-owned parking deck at the Emerson apartments.
The county council also held first reading of three ordinances related to economic development projects. On first reading, items are introduced and not acted upon by the council.
The first ordinance, No. 16-2019/20, authorizes a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement and the issuance of special source revenue credits to Project 4000-3.
The second ordinance, No. 17-2019/20, amends a joint business park agreement between Florence and Marion counties to include additional property in Florence County that's related to Project 4000-3.
A resolution approved Thursday provides for a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the company.
The third and final ordinance, No.19-2019/20, amends the joint business agreement with Marion County to include Projects Chipper and Taylor.
Project Chipper is DMA Holdings Inc., a supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket that located in Marion County in 2018. The company made a $4.7 million investment and is projected to create 34 new jobs.
It is not known what Project Taylor is. That project is still making its way through the Marion County Council. However, it will be located in the Marion Industrial Park.
These ordinances were not the end of the council's economic development efforts.
The council also held the first reading of Ordinance No. 18-2019/20 which provides for the issuance and sale of $22 million in general obligation bonds for unspecified economic development projects.
After an executive session, Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV made a motion that the council authorize Smith to negotiate with the owners of properties located on Deep Woods Lane to acquire the properties for a total not to exceed $172,000.
The properties are in the middle of a tract referred to by the Northeastern Strategic Alliance as the Britton-Bostick-Winona property.
In other action Thursday, the council:
- Approved third and final reading of an ordinance amending the county building code.
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the county's zoning code.
- Approved resolutions authorizing the cessation of maintenance on and the abandonment and closure of Venice Lane in Lake City and a resolution establishing a moratorium on all sketch plan submittals for residential development permits in the unincorporated areas of District 3 for one year or until the council amends the development standards for subdivisions.
- Appointed three people to the Complete Count Committee and reappointed two people to the City-County Memorial Stadium Commission, appointed Rachel Campell to serve on the Developing Communities Commission representing District 5, and recommended the appointment of Sharon Ackerman to the Pee Dee Mental Health Center board of directors to Gov. Henry McMaster.
- Awarded a contract to be funded from money already budgeted for a water study to Eastern Engineering of South Carolina (Councilman Jason M. Springs abstained, citing a connection with the company).
- Authorized the reimbursement of county funds used to fill shortfalls in Capital Project Sales Tax II projects from savings in section 12 of the tax in the amount of $604,500.
- Approved a request from Southern Diversified LLC to accept an agricultural designation for nine properties in the county.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $9,500 from Council District 3 Infrastructure Funding Allocation to make repairs to the rubber surface at Brooks McCall Park.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $2,000 from Council District 4 Infrastructure Funding Allocation for repairs at Savannah Grove Park for the Delmae Baseball League.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $600 from Council District 4 Infrastructure Funding Allocation to purchase practice gear and equipment for the Timmonsville Youth Football League.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $15,000 from Council District 6 Road System Maintenance Fee Funds for road stone on River Neck Road.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $18,000 total from Council District 2 and 6 Infrastructure Funding Allocation ($9,000 from each) for emergency repairs of the town of Pamplico's River Road well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.