FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council has approved an emergency proclamation that could allow for the implementation of a countywide curfew.
The action came at a special meeting of the county council Tuesday morning. All council members attended except Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV, who voted by proxy.
The proclamation authorizes County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr., Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes, and Emergency Management Director Dusty Owens to impose a curfew from 7 p.m. to sunrise the next morning.
No curfew has been imposed as of Tuesday afternoon. The proclamation simply authorizes those three individuals to implement a curfew should it become necessary to do so.
The proclamation notes that there have been demonstrations throughout the nation in response to the death of George Floyd and that there have been the destruction of property and personal injury.
Peaceful demonstrations are planned for Wednesday and Thursday in Florence.
The proclamation also authorizes Smith and Owens to suspend existing laws and regulations related to the conduct of county business if strict compliance would prevent action necessary to cope with the potential emergency, to transfer county government departments and personnel as necessary to provide emergency services, and to control ingress and egress to Florence County and parts of the county as necessary.
Smith is also authorized to close county departments and buildings to cope with a potential emergency.
Also, it authorizes Smith and the county's chief procurement officer to secure property, supplies, services, and construction necessary to protect and preserve life.
