FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to take another step Thursday toward the creation of industrial properties in the county.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Florence County Council is the potential purchase of a 40-acre property to be used for industrial development off S.C. 327.
The purchase would cost the county $400,000, which would be funded from the county's economic development fund balance.
In February, the council approved on the third and final reading an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $22 million in general obligation bonds to fund purchase of unspecified real property (land), buildings and other infrastructure to be used for economic development in the county.
The decision to purchase economic development land may have begun before the reading of the ordinance in February.
County property tax records indicate that the county recently purchased property located diagonally across East W. Lee Flowers Road from the location of a K.J.’s warehouse.
The purchase cost $867,000 and was completed on Jan. 24.
Already, the land on that property is being cleared of trees.
The property is identified on the Northeatern Strategic Alliance website as property in the Scranton Industrial Park. The alliance’s 2019 annual report also describes the property as one of the highest properties identified by a third party for economic development.
The meeting will be live-streamed via the county's website, florenceco.org, as the council chambers are closed to all but essential personnel due to the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.
The council is also expected to approve on second readings two ordinances amending the county's zoning code.
Ordinances approving the refunding of $86.7 in bonds issued by McLeod Health in 2010, ratifying the county's budget, specifying the expenditure of excess capital project sales tax revenue and establishing the county's tax rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year are expected to be introduced at the meeting.
The council is also expected to approve resolutions approving the refinancing of bonds by McLeod Health, declaring April as Fair Housing Month, and naming a road in the Timmonsville area Pandora's Path.
