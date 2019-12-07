FLORENCE, S.C. -- A 44-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in an incident at Country Squire Mobile Home Park just outside Florence.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Antonio Bacote. His body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina Monday for an autopsy.
Khalil Shyheim Williams, 17, of 2635 East Palmetto Street, Lot 9 (Country Squire Mobile Home Park) has been charged with one count of murder, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby described him as the son of the victim's girlfriend.
He is currently being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.