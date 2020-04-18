FLORENCE, S.C. — The job of Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken and his deputies hasn't changed any in the time of COVID-19 — but that doesn't mean it's the same as it once was.
"Our job is the same as it has always been," said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. "We have to respond to these deaths. We've always, even before COVID-19, every call we've taken precautions. We had to do that."
The coroner and his investigators have always understood the threat of infection existed.
"It was a theoretical problem and we've always know anything will come down the pipe eventually. Now this is a proven one," von Lutcken said.
This virus is especially problematic because of how contagious it is and how easily it's transmitted.
"It makes for some uneasy times. We have to be very vigilant and very careful a to what we're doing," he said.
The threat comes not only from the dead.
"Now with COVID-19 we have to take extra precautions. It's not only the people who died but the people who are still living who were exposed to the person."
The threat is especially real for von Lutcken and one of his deputies who fall within the age of those most at risk. Another deputy coroner is close, he said.
As of Wednesday, Florence County has recorded five deaths of persons who tested positive for the virus and an unknown number who died untested.
The coroner's office, like all first responders, is on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.
"At the coroner's office we're going into these scenes a lot of times. We're going in to where people have died by themselves," von Lutcken said. "People can't provide us with any history of what that person's been suffering with."
"I had one just a couple of days ago who had not been seen by his neighbors in approximately two weeks. He was found deceased by the landlord," von Lutcken said. "We don't know what that person's been sick with."
Protection
The coroner and his deputies have access to personal protective equipment up to, and including, Tyvek exposure suits — and use they when and where appropriate.
One challenge his office is faces is the same one everyone else faces — there are more unknowns there there are knowns about the virus, which is a novel one to humanity.
One of the big questions is how long the virus survives in the wild on surfaces like cardboard (probably hours) and on other surfaces, like stainless steel (possibly days).
Von Lutcken said the current thought is that the virus is viable for 14-36 hours in the body after death.
There are few studies out there about how long the virus can survive in heat and direct sunlight, he said. People are hoping the virus may die down in the summer heat.
For the foreseeable future, he said, he'll continue his precautions -- both at work and at home.
When he gets home at the end of a shift, his boots don't go into the house, they go under the garage, he said. His clothing goes into a bag and he disinfects.
"That's to protect my family, my pets," he said.
What others can do
"The message I'm trying to get out to the public is to use good common sense," the coroner said. "Try to maintain that distancing, which is very important, and proper sanitation with hand washing and hand sanitizing."
"We are seeing a lot more younger people catching the virus now. We have younger people in the COVID units right now," von Lutcken said. "People don't need to take for granted this affects the elderly — its highly infective affecting all age groups."
"Younger folks need to understand they can get it just as well," he said.
The coroner also urged people to follow the new CDC mask guidelines — wear one if only a hand-made cloth mask. Whether the person is infected or not.
"That mask is there to protect others from you who may already be infected," he said. "That mask is no guarantee you're not going to catch it from somebody you come in contact with. That mask is to protect others from you — it's a common courtesy."
And the mask goes over the nose and the mouth, he said. Wearing it over the mouth but not the nose provides no protection to those around the wearer.
"The best rule of advice is to go with the safe distance, washing hands and sanitation," he said.
"Once we get through this we'll be stronger, better educated and better prepared for what is down the road," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.