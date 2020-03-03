FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators Tuesday released the identity of a woman whose body was found in October last year near the intersection of Old No. 4 Highway and US 52.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Tuesday morning said the break in the case came a couple of week after a Dec. 31 Morning News article on the investigation.
"As a result of that article, this young man went to the police department and stated he saw this article and said this might be his mother," the coroner said. "The last time he saw his mother was in the summer."
The coroner identified her as The decedent is identified as Nancy Ann Pritchard, 55. Her address at the time of her disappearance was Pine Street in Florence.
The coroner said the woman had a history where she would go missing for a while before eventually coming back.
"She had not come back this time and he felt it might be her," von Lutcken said.
"We were able to track down dental records and they were sent to a forensic odontologist and the odontologist made the identification," the coroner said. "There's no question. The time we saw it we knew."
Investigators are still waiting for a DNA match to come back, but he said circumstantial evidence also indicated they had identified her.
Now that investigators know whose remains they have the coroner said that leaves other questions out there to answer -- like how she died and why her body was there.
"This lady lived up here in Florence and for her to be down there we don't understand," von Lutcken said. "According to the son she would ride off with people."
The cause of death remains to be answered as well, he said.
Bone surveys conducted by a pathologist and a forensic anthropologist failed to turn up any obvious trauma, but that doesn't mean there wasn't any.
The coroner said it just means that if she was killed then whoever did it didn't damage any bones in doing so.
“She had on shorts. We’re thinking she was placed there in the warmer months,” he said in December. “Based on skeletalization, the root growth, the bones, the debris, they’re saying she’s been there six months to three years.
“The area where she was found is an area that, I won’t say is traveled regularly, but is used. There were people there in the spring and never saw her there. With the heat and the humidity and all the environmental conditions you have to take into account, the insects, the predation, we’re going with the six month period as about right. Spring.”
The coroner said that he is leaning toward it being a situation where somebody brought the body there and left it.
The case remains under investigation by the coroner's office, Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Department.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372, Florence Police at 843-665-3191, CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
