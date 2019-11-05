EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Two Florence County telecommunications officers were recently honored for their service at the 2019 Association of Public Safety Communications Officers/National Emergency Number Association Workshop.
Dana Barron was named South Carolina 2019 Shift Supervisor of the Year and Amanda Arndt was given the Palmetto Award for outstanding performance.
“Dana Barron, while a young supervisor, displays the skills of a much more experienced leader and commands the respect of her shift as well as the other department employees,” said Mitch Fulmore, Florence County 911 Manager. “Amanda Arndt, likewise, displays dedication and motivation far beyond what is required of her position.”
Barron has been with the county since 2012 and has held the positions of telecommunications officer, communications training office and, since June 2018, assistant shift supervisor, according to a release from the Florence County Emergency Management Division, which oversees the county communications system.
"Her leadership skills were put to the test just four short months after being promoted to her current position," Levi James wrote in the release on her honor. James is the public information officer/public education for Florence County Emergency Management. "On Oct. 3, 2018, her shift faced one of the darkest days in Florence County history.
"On that day, seven law enforcement officers were shot in the line of duty. In the confusion and chaos of those hours, Barron keep her shift focused on handling the hundreds of calls which poured in as she also assisted with notifications and relaying information to various responders and departments. She led the shift with calmness, grace, and professionalism throughout this trying time and continued to perform her duties even after discovering that one of the deputies involved was a family member."
Arndt was one of only a handful of telecommunications officers statewide to be recognized with the Palmetto Award for outstanding performance.
Palmetto Award winners are recognized for their continuous performance of duty above that expected of public safety communications employees.
Arndt joined Florence County Central Dispatch in November 2016.
"She is very conscientious and passionate about her career, and it reflects in her performance and her relationships with coworkers and those she comes in contact with," James wrote. "Arndt is always eager to step in and help out and goes beyond what is required to make sure that the dispatch center and her co-workers are taken care of."
