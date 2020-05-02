FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Friday night Florence County armed robbery ended in a police pursuit and arrests.
The armed robbery happened at Young's Food Store on US 52 and Green Acres Road just south of Florence, said Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
A deputy was quickly on the scene to the report of the robbery and pursued the suspects for several miles into the Elim Community, located around US 301 west of US 52.
There the pursuit ended with arrests of the suspects, Kirby said.
"Deputy Larry King did an excellent job in this case, driving and response time," Kirby said.
The sheriff's office hasn't yet released the identity of those arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.