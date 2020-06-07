FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to learn Monday afternoon how the city staff plans to reopen more recreation facilities.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Florence City Council is a report from the city's recreation department including how the department plans to reopen facilities.
The tentative schedule calls for the July 1 reopening of the city's soccer complex and gymnastics center for select competitive team practices, the Freedom Florence Complex for baseball and softball tournaments, the Florence Tennis Center for league and tournament play, the Pearl Moore Basketball Center for free but limited play, and park spaces like playgrounds, picnic shelters and other spaces.
The soccer complex would also be opened for soccer tournament play.
On Aug. 1, fall youth sports would begin, including cross country, fall baseball and softball, junior football league and cheerleading, recreational gymnastics classes, volleyball and open playgrounds.
The proposed schedule could be adjusted by staff depending on COVID-19 developments.
Currently, the city's parks are open but the playgrounds and facilities that require close contact are closed, the Florence Tennis Center is open for singles and doubles and private lessons, and the pickleball courts at Timrod Park are also open.
The city council is also expected to conduct second readings of its fiscal year 2020-21 budget ordinance and an ordinance annexing and zoning a home at 1012 W. Sumter St., first readings of ordinances allowing for the protection of city water meters from damage, an ordinance correct a zoning error on a property on East Sam Harrell Road and an ordinance rezoning property along East Chapel Road, plus a resolution adding new City Manager Randy Osterman to the city's public facilities corporation board of directors.
Two items might be added to the agenda by two-thirds vote: an ordinance extending the city's video conference meetings and a public hearing on the city's budget.
For public participation in the meeting, people are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Clerk to Council Casey Moore at ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.
Any person who wishes to appear before the City Council during the meeting Monday must contact the city manager’s office at 843-665-3113 or ccmoore@cityofflorence.com before noon and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.
If a group of people have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.
Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.
Those calling in to the meeting are asked to speak clearly and deliberately, introduce themselves, be in a quiet place, turn down the volume on their streams of the meeting, be prepared to present concerns in a timely manner and wait a few seconds for lag time if addressed by a member of the council.
Also when a person calls into the meeting, that person will be held in a waiting room until recognized to present at the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
It will be broadcast by the city's YouTube channel, which can be found by visiting the city's website, cityofflorence.com, clicking the city council drop down menu at the top of the screen and clicking on web broadcast.
