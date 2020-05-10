FLORENCE, S.C. — Water and sewer rates could be rising in the city of Florence.
On the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-17, which establishes a 10-year rate schedule for the city's water and sewer rates.
The new schedule would begin on July 1 and contains water and sewer rate increases of 1% for the first three fiscal years: 2021, 2022 and 2023. After the first three years, water rates will increase by 2% per year and sewer rates will increase by 3% per year for the remaining seven years of the schedule. It was developed after a study performed by Willdan Financial Services.
According to the bill before the council, the rate increases are necessary to fund the current and future financial requirements of the system.
The increases also will fund construction of a new sewer facility to be located in the western part of the city.
Construction of the new facility is necessitated by growth in the western part of the city and also the adjacent areas of the county also served by the city's system.
Currently, the city’s main wastewater plant is in east Florence, meaning that wastewater from west Florence must be pumped from the west side of town to the east side. The main line is in Jeffries Creek, called the Jeffries Creek Interceptor. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has pushed the city to relocate this line to a location closer to Second Loop Road, and that would cost approximately $35 million.
The city considered several alternatives to the new facility, including the upgrade of the Timmonsville facility, but found it could not connect the two systems. However, the plan does include upgrades to the Timmonsville facility that will serve new areas until the construction of the new facility is finished.
The new facility would lessen the flow rates into the Jeffries Creek Interceptor, thus removing the pressure from DHEC and saving the city money by lowering flow rates in the interceptor, resulting in less maintenance on the system.
Also, this plan lowers the cost to the city system customers, as part of the funding will be provided by savings related to radio meter reading implemented in the city.
The proposed rate increases do not come at an ideal time for the city.
The shutdowns enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put up to 18% of Florence County's workforce out of a job. Even with additional funding from the federal government, it is highly likely that some of those put out of work will not regain their employment when the shutdowns end and businesses are allowed to reopen. Those who will not regain employment would not likely be in a position to afford a rate increase of any kind.
The city council also is expected to consider the second readings of bills annexing and zoning property located at 305 Pamplico Highway and authorizing the refinancing of water and sewer bonds to take advantage of the lower interest rates currently available, the first readings of bills annexing and zoning property located at 1620 Third Loop Road and adopting a budget for the next fiscal year, and resolutions adopting a hazard mitigation plan, approving downtown redevelopment grants for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, and adopting a budget for the city's CARES Act funds of $161,263.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting is the discussion in executive session of a proposed economic development in the city's downtown and negotiations incident to a proposed economic development project.
It is not known if these executive session items are in reference to the same project.
For public participation in the meeting, citizens are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Clerk to Council Casey Moore at ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.
Any citizen who wishes to appear before the City Council during the meeting Monday must contact the city manager’s office via 843-665-3113 or ccmoore@cityofflorence.com before noon Monday and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.
If a group of citizens have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.
Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.
Those calling in to the meeting are asked to speak clearly and deliberately, introduce themselves, be in a quiet place, turn down the volume on their streams of the meeting, be prepared to present concerns in a timely manner and wait a few seconds for lag time if addressed by a member of the council.
Also when a person calls into the meeting, that person will be held in a waiting room until recognized to present at the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
It will be broadcast via the city's YouTube channel located by visiting the city's website, cityofflorence.com, clicking the city council drop down menu at the top of the screen and clicking on web broadcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.