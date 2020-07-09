FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence and a state constable have denied any liability for their actions during a 2018 incident in which the state constable shot a man allegedly fleeing from police officers.
The city and Constable Christopher Bachochin filed answers in federal court after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brandon Fludd by two attorneys, S.C. Rep. Justin T. Bamberg and Darlington attorney Robert Stucks, on Monday, March 24.
The case was moved to the Florence division of the District Court of South Carolina in mid-April by Bachochin's attorney, William H. Davidson II of Columbia.
The lawsuit alleges that the city — under the doctrine of respondeat superior, let the master, the person or entity responsible for supervision, be responsible for the actions of their agents — and Bachochin were grossly negligent in their conduct. The complaint also alleges that Bachochin violated Fludd's Fourth Amendment rights under the Constitution. The complaint alleges that the doctrine of respondeat superior applies because Bachochin was acting with authorization from the city.
The shooting happened exactly two years earlier on March 24, 2018. The events leading up to the shooting began when a Florence city police officer, with whom Bachochin was riding, initiated a traffic stop on Fludd for allegedly driving left of the center of the road.
No charges were filed on the allegation of crossing the center line, according to available records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
“Plaintiff [Fludd] attempted to comply with officer commands and requests, however he refused to step out of the vehicle when asked,” the complaint says. “After some delay, Plaintiff [Fludd] put his vehicle in reverse, accidentally hitting an unoccupied patrol vehicle. Plaintiff [Fludd] then attempted to drive off.”
The city's answer, filed by David L. Morrison of Columbia, alleges that the situation escalated because of Fludd's conduct.
According to Florence Police Department body and dash-cam video of the traffic stop, after the officers made contact with Fludd, he refused to exit his vehicle and then began backing up away from the officers. Bachochin fired several shots at Fludd as he left the scene.
Fludd allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds from the shooting, including chest, shoulder, knee and forearm wounds. This allegedly caused damages in excess of $100,000.
Fludd was charged with at least one count of failure to stop for a blue light. That case is still pending, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
The suit alleges that no one, including Bachochin, was in the path of the vehicle or in harm’s way when Fludd began to back away.
However, the complaint also indicates that Bachochin told the State Law Enforcement Division that he was “briefly struck” by the vehicle on his knee.
“The vehicle did not strike Defendant Bachochin, and the body camera videos available clearly show Defendant Bachochin reach out towards the vehicle, touch it with his hand, and then backup prior to his beginning to shoot the vehicle multiple times,” the complaint continues.
Bamberg said there was “zero reason” for Bachochin to shoot at the car. He said his law firm had been asking a question from the beginning of its contact with Fludd about why Bachochin was the only one to fire.
Bachochin's answer argues that Fludd was shot in self-defense and that therefore, Bachochin should be immune to liability from the civil suit. Bachochin's answer also argues that his actions were objectively reasonable and he is, therefore, entitled to immunity from liability in the civil suit. it also argues that Bachochin's actions were discretionary in nature and, therefore, Bachochin is also entitled to immunity from liability.
The city also argues that Bachochin's actions were a reasonable use of police power and therefore, Fludd's claims are barred as a matter of law.
The allegations in the complaint are also contradicted by a memorandum from the attorney general’s office that argued Bachochin probably would be entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution under the state’s stand-your-ground law.
The decision on whether to charge Bachochin for the shooting was made by the attorney general’s office at the request of 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. “Ed” Clements III, who cited a conflict of interest.
The memorandum says that Fludd nearly hit two officers involved in the traffic stop and that Bachochin’s actions were objectively reasonable to protect himself and other officers from the danger posed by the car.
The complaint also alleges that Bachochin violated Fludd’s rights to not be unreasonably seized by an agent of the government as codified in the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.
This is also denied by Bachochin. The answer argues that Bachochin at no time violated any clearly established Constitutional rights that were known or should have been known to him. Therefore, Bachochin should be immune from liability in the civil suit, the answer continues.
The city also denies that Fludd's Constitutional rights were violated in its answer.
Both the city's answer and Bachochin's answer argue that both should be immune from liability from the civil suit due to provisions of the South Carolina Tort Claims Act and that Fludd assumed the risk of injury by his conduct during the encounter with the police.
Bachochin's answer also argues that punitive damages are barred by state law.
The city's answer alleges that Fludd's injuries were caused by his own negligence and therefore, the claims should be barred as a matter of law and that the city's employees were acting in good faith and that Fludd's claims were therefore barred.
According to a scheduling order filed in May, the case will not come before the court for trial before mid-2021.
