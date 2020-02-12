FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence will host the first in a series of focus group sessions next week as it prepares to develop its next comprehensive plan.
The sessions will be the first step in the process of collecting information for the city’s comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan serves as a guide for the development and enhancement of the community for the next 10 years.
The purpose of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for the consultants to talk with and hear from a cross section of the community’s residents, business owners, and leaders early in the long-range planning process.
The sessions will be facilitated by Kendig Keast Collaborative, the urban planning consultant which has been selected to assist with the plan update process.
Each session will focus on a geographic area of the city the first being south Florence.
The first focus group session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church at 700 Park Ave.
For more information about the focus group sessions or the Comprehensive Plan update process, contact the City of Florence Department of Planning, Research, and Development at 843-665-2047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.