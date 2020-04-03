FLORENCE, S.C. — All city of Florence playgrounds or spaces allowing for activities with shared sports equipment are now closed.
The city announced the closing Friday morning to comply with executive orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The city also issued several recommendations for business that are exempt from McMaster's order closing all non-essential businesses within the Palmetto State. Those recommendations include not allowing a person displaying symptoms of the virus to work within a public or retail setting without a negative test for the virus or a 14-day quarantine period. The recommendation includes people who have had close contact with someone who had the virus or who have traveled from particularly hard hit areas.
Other recommendations:
- Employees should use accepted coughing and sneezing etiquette and wash their hands frequently.
- Work spaces be cleaned routinely.
- Signs should be placed to discourage visits by those who have the virus, and businesses take steps to enforce the social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Codes enforcement staff have been visiting Florence businesses to share the recommendations and inform them of the closing of non-essential businesses by McMaster's executive order.
