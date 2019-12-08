FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence is expected to recognize one of the seven officers injured in a shooting on Oct. 3, 2018 at its next meeting.
On the agenda for Monday's December meeting of the council is a recognition of Brian Hart for 15 years of service to the city.
Hart, along with Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller and Florence police officers Scott Williamson and Travis Scott, were shot and injured on Oct. 3. Two officers shot, Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and sheriff's office investigator Farrah Turner, died from their injuries.
There are also four annexation and zonings on the agenda for Monday's meeting. Two of those, Bill No. 2019-40 and Bill No. 2019-41, are up for second and final reading. Bill 40 annexes and zones property across Alligator Road from the Alligator West development. Bill 41 annexes and zones a home on West Pointe Drive.
The other two, Bills. No. 2019-45 and 2019-46, annex and zone several properties in the Windsor Forest subdivision and a home on Hutchinson Avenue.
All of the properties located in Windsor Forest being added are doing so at the request of the owners of the properties. No one that hasn't requested annexation is being annexed. South Carolina law is very restrictive toward annexation, and this has been the city's approach to annex when petitioned.
The agenda for Monday's meeting also contains the second reading of a bill declaring property surplus and giving it to Life Giving Ministries and first reading of a bill amending a planned development district for the Ashford-Somersett subdivision.
Also, the council is expected to consider an bill amending the city's budget for the fiscal year and receive a report about the city's financial reporting from its independent auditor, Burch, Oxner, Seale Company, P.A.
Two people are expected to speak at the meeting: Katie Wilcox will present a book on the 80th anniversary of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and, if two-thirds of the council approves, Joel Shearon is expected to speak about the Foster Care Clothing Closet.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, inside the city council chambers of the City Center located at 324 W. Evans St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.