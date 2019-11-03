FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is expected to hear from the Wilson High School Alumni Association at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for a public appearance are Mark Bailey, president of the alumni association, and Bryant Moses, president emeritus, to provide the city council a report on Wilson homecoming 2019.
The Wilson homecoming festivities were held the week of Oct. 19.
Also, in October, the council voted to provide $54,600 from accommodations tax revenues for the homecoming celebration for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, more than double what the celebration received in 2018-2019.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting is an appearance by Buquilla Cannon to speak on the national recruitment campaign of the American Red Cross and the second reading of ordinances authorizing the issuance of taxable and tax-exempt bond anticipation notes, an ordinance annexing and zoning properties along Southborough Road and Interstate 20, an ordinance annexing and zoning property located at 2334 Hoffmeyer Road, an ordinance establishing standards for the placement of small wireless facilities in the city and ordinance abandoning interest in right of way on an unused portion of Greenway Drive.
The agenda also contains the second reading of an ordinance establishing setbacks and location requirements for accessory buildings in the city, but this item might be deferred.
On the agenda for first reading are ordinances annexing and zoning property along Alligator Road, at 3781 West Pointe Drive, and declaring a parcel as surplus and authorizing its conveyance to Life Giving Ministries.
There are also resolutions designating Dec. 6 as Arbor Day, authorizing an agreement with Florence County and the state department of transportation regarding the movement of city utilities for the Alligator Road widening project and approving downtown redevelopment grants on the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers of the City Center located at 324 West Evans St.
