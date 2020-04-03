FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence plans to hold its next city council meeting by video conference.
The city announced Friday morning that it would hold the April 13 council meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing website. The city also announced that the seven city council members will attend the meeting via Zoom to limit the number of people in the council chambers.
The announcement follows several executive orders from Gov. Henry D. McMaster limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place at one time to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
McMaster issued an executive order limiting the number of people gathered to three or less, which would be impossible for city to meet given that there are seven members on the council and they would need at least four members to hold a meeting.
It would be difficult for the city council to meet in person and comply with the executive orders as there are seven council members, a clerk to the council, the city manager, and the city attorney on the podium inside in the council chambers, making maintaining social distancing difficult.
This does not include any department heads — the city has several — or members of the media or public attending the meeting in the audience where social distancing would also be difficult.
The city plans to stream the meeting via the city's website, cityofflorence.com.
More details will be announced when the city releases the agenda for the meeting next week.
