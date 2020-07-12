FLORENCE, S.C. — An unknown economic development project could get the first of two needed approvals from the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the council is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-25, which authorizes a conditional grant and development agreement with a unspecified developer team regarding the conveyance of unspecified real estate in the city.
An accompanying ordinance approving the agreement is also on the agenda for the meeting.
The agenda also indicates that the council will consider the matter after an executive session. The agenda item for the executive session indicates that the property is located in the city's historic district. That district includes portions of both North Dargan and South Dargan streets as well as the 100 block of West Evans Street.
The meeting agenda also indicates that the city will consider the first reading of an ordinance that would add $1.55 million to the city's budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Of those funds to be added, $1.32 million would be added from appropriated general fund reserve to fund the purchase of 25 police vehicles at $1.01 million, the purchase of four pickup trucks for $100,000, services regarding neighborhood plans for Timrod and Maple parks for $95,000, a command vehicle for the fire department for $55,000, the purchase of four mowers and two trailers for $36,000 and turnout gear for the fire department for $25,000.
The agenda also contains the second and final reading of two ordinances. The first is an ordinance that would rezone approximately 45 acres of property to correct an inadvertent zoning done when the city changed its zoning code. The other ordinance annexes two properties off of East Chapel Road into the city.
There are eight ordinances on the agenda for first reading Monday afternoon. Three of the ordinances are for the city to issue or re-issue bonds to take advantage of low interest rates. One, an emergency ordinance that would be read and approved once, ratifies the emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman to require masks in retail and dining establishments, one amends the city code to allow for penalties for people intentionally damaging the city's water meters, and one is a second attempt at revision of the city's water and sewer rates.
Shannon Kelley also is expected to address the council regarding flooding issues on North Lakewood Drive.
The council also is expected to receive an update on the 2020 census.
For public participation in the meeting, people are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Clerk to Council Casey Moore at ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.
Any person who wishes to appear before the city council during the meeting must contact the city manager’s office at 843-665-3113 or ccmoore@cityofflorence.com before noon and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.
If a group of people have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.
Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.
Those calling in to the meeting are asked to speak clearly and deliberately, introduce themselves, be in a quiet place, turn down the volume on their streams of the meeting, be prepared to present concerns in a timely manner and wait a few seconds for lag time if addressed by a member of the council.
Also when a person calls into the meeting, that person will be held in a waiting room until recognized to present at the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
It will be broadcast by the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found by visiting the city’s website, cityofflorence.com, clicking the city council drop down menu at the top of the screen and clicking on web broadcast.
