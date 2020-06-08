FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council has a dilemma with the problems caused by COVID-19.
On one hand, the city council is obligated under state law, specifically the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, to conduct its business − with certain exceptions − in an open area to be viewed by the public. On the other hand, the city council is also obligated to protect the health and welfare of the people residing within its borders.
Both of these obligations were seemingly in conflict Monday afternoon after the city voted to add a resolution that would allow the council to continue to conduct its meetings electronically to its meeting agenda.
Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II expressed frustration with the electronic format of the meetings, saying that the meetings are not conducive to hearing from the public or facilitating discussion between members.
At several points during Monday's meeting, multiple members began talking at once, leaving Mayor Stephen J. Wukela to pick out the speaking members and to assign them an order to speak in. Also, the city's requirements for public comment require advance notification of the city staff and coordination with them.
Brand added that he hoped the city council could be back conducting its meetings in the council chamber as soon as possible.
Wukela also expressed some desire to have more open meetings, even if it meant limiting the number of attendees, mandating social distancing and having some council members attend in person and others attend via Zoom video conferencing.
However, Councilwomen Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore reminded the council of its obligation to protect the health and welfare of its citizens by doing what it could to prevent the spread of the virus.
Both cited the number of COVID-19 cases in Florence as a reason for the meetings to continue to be conducted electronically.
There are currently 724 reported cases of COVID-19 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday afternoon.
Gibson-Hye Moore also expressed frustration that people within the city were not taking the threat posed by COVID-19 very seriously, causing more people to become infected with the virus.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
The city also heard a report from Recreation Department Director Chuck Pope detailing the opening of the city's facilities over the next two months. Gibson-Hye Moore expressed reservations about opening too soon.
