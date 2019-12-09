FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council took another step toward a $65 million economic development project Monday afternoon.
The city council approved a motion by Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore – and a second by Councilman Glynn Willis – to allow City Manager Drew Griffin and City Attorney Jim Peterson to negotiate the remaining issues regarding the former location of the Florentine building.
The Florentine building was located directly across West Evans Street from the City Center.
The vote followed a nearly hourlong executive session held after the completion of the council's agenda Monday afternoon.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said the council received an extensive report on the project during the executive session.
The economic development project is expected to be a mixed-use development featuring a hotel, condos, an office complex and a parking garage.
It is believed that the project is related to the city's two issuances of two bond anticipation notes valued at more than $7 million.
The note allows the city to receive funds in the short term to pay the city back for expenses it already has paid for the economic development project.
The notes are divided in two because $3.05 million is taxable and the rest is not.
Such notes are commonly used by cities and towns to provide short-term funding ahead of a major bond issue. In finance, short term is commonly used to mean anything less than one year. The city council originally issued a bond anticipation note in 2018 and re-issued the note in November.
Information provided to the council regarding the re-issuance of the bond anticipation notes indicates the project will include a public investment of approximately $17 million.
Exterior demolition work started on the Florentine Building in September. Prior to the exterior demolition, there were around 45 days of of asbestos abatement in the building and removal of the building’s windows.
The city received a certificate of appropriateness from its design review board to demolish the building on Nov. 14, 2018, the day after the Florence Historical Commission met and determined that the building held no historical value.
Tax records show that the city purchased the building on June 1, 2018 from Ashby Builders LLC for a price of $1.85 million with the goal of redeveloping the site.
The eight-story Florentine Building was constructed in 1951 and had an area of 31,146 square feet. It was originally named the Aiken House and held 36 efficiency apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments, a rooftop terrace and eight commercial spaces on the ground floor.
