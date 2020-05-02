FLORENCE, S.C. – When it holds a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Florence City Council is expected to pick a successor to City Manager Drew Griffin, who plans to retire as early as June.
Make that successors.
The city has two finalists, the Morning News has learned. Rather than pick one over the other, it could pick both.
That is, it might hire one for the present and the other one for the future. Both are internal candidates.
Call it the city menager plan.
Veteran Florence Fire Chief Randy Osterman and Florence Public Works Director Michael Hemingway are the finalists.
Osterman is expected to be promoted to city manager, but he has talked about retiring soon, so he might agree to serve only for a couple of years, according to a city source.
Hemingway will be designated as the successor to Griffin’s successor, the source said.
This plan will enable Hemingway to serve in his current capacity during a vital time. Florence is planning a second waste-water treatment plan on the west side of town. This will be a $50 million to $75 million commitment.
Behind the scenes, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela has been busy lately talking with one or two city council members at a time about the need to replace Griffin, the Morning News has learned.
Early talks involved searching outside the city or internally for the best candidates. For stability and continuity, the internal approach was favored, the source said.
Four department heads were identified and asked to apply. The search then was narrowed to Osterman and Hemingway as the finalists.
The council will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom video conferencing.
According to the agenda, the council will go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter and receive legal advice relating to the matter.
After returning to open session, the council will take action on items discussed in the executive session.
An ordinance then will be introduced for first reading. Bill No. 2020-14 will establish a new position to the city staff.
Griffin is a former Johnsonville city administrator. He has worked for the city of Florence since 1988. He became the city manager in 2011 after serving 16 years as the director of public works and utilities.
Griffin said he was approached approximately two or 2½ years ago to begin a transition by identifying high-performing employees of the city and putting them into positions where they can grow and be ready to assume additional responsibilities and leadership roles when vacancies occur.
Osterman has served as the city’s fire chief for 12 years.
Hemingway has directed the city’s utilities for 8½ years.
