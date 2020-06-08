FLORENCE, S.C. — A one-vote margin prevented the city of Florence from going ahead with a bill that would have allowed the city to recoup the cost of intentionally damaged water meters from residents paying the water bill at the property where the damaged meter is located.
On a 4-3 vote, the Florence City Council voted to defer the first reading of Bill No. 2020-18 at its meeting Monday afternoon.
The ordinance was proposed to close a loophole within the city's code.
Basically, approximately one year ago, the city council gave the go-ahead for the implementation of the radio meter reading system in its 2019-20 fiscal year budget with the goal of spending approximately $10 million within the next three years to implement the new system and then recoup the savings over the next nine years. The new water meters are made out of hard plastic instead of metal, because metal prevents the new meters from broadcasting a signal to the remote meter readers. Thus, they are easier for residents to damage. And because of the radio technology, they are more expensive for the city to replace.
The new meters cost roughly $270 to replace. The previous metal meters cost approximately $60 to replace.
There is currently no mechanism for the city to be able to recoup that additional cost from residents that intentionally damage the meters to get out of paying a water bill.
However, tampering with a water meter is a crime, as detailed by Mayor Stephen J. Wukela at the meeting. But, as he said, the city would much rather recoup the costs of replacing the meters than prosecute someone for the alleged offense of meter tampering, which costs the city the time of its police force and court system. Although the person convicted could be fined or even face jail time, neither penalty allows the city to receive the cost of replacing the damaged water meter.
Several members of the council including Glynn F. Willis, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily expressed concerns about the ordinance as it was provided to them Monday afternoon.
The biggest concern was that there is no way to prove who damaged the meter.
In one scenario proposed, a neighbor having a problem with another neighbor could damage that neighbor's meter, costing that neighbor an additional $270 on top of the water bill.
Willis and Myers Ervin said they would support the ordinance if there was some discretion added to protect against someone attempting to hurt another person by damaging their water meters.
Wukela indicated that other city policies allow for some discretion for city employees in special circumstances and added that Monday's bill would allow the city staff to take neighbor-tampering scenarios into account.
The motion to defer the ordinance was made by Jebaily and seconded by Willis. Also voting in favor of deferring the ordinance were Myers Ervin and Gibson-Hye Moore. Voting in the negative were Wukela, Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Octavia Williams-Blake.
The city council also approved second readings of its fiscal year 2020-21 budget ordinance and an ordinance annexing and zoning a home at 1012 W. Sumter St., an ordinance correcting a zoning error on a property on East Sam Harrell Road and an ordinance rezoning property along East Chapel Road, plus a resolution adding new City Manager Randy Osterman to the city's public facilities corporation board of directors.
