FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence city and community leaders gathered Tuesday morning at the new City Center Market and Kitchen at 200 Sanborn St. to cut the ribbon for the new facility.
On Saturday, the market will celebrate its grand opening with a whole cooked hog from Maypop Farms, face-painting, crafts and vendors.
The market is on its third location since it was established in a breezeway downtown in 2012 and moved to the Florence City Center back parking lot in 2016.
The new location puts it close to downtown while also making it easily accessible from neighborhoods north of Evans Street. It also puts it on a recently changed PDRTA route that now passes much closer to the market and the nearby Barnes Street recreation center.
"We wanted to be able to establish an identity for the farmers market that is a connection to the downtown," said Florence City Manager Drew Griffin as he opened the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "The market is very much the centerpiece of the changing culture that the city is trying to create. It is both a culture of people, a culture of place and a culture of connections."
The new market offers expanded parking, more vendor space, and a permanent shelter for its anchor tenant, Maypop Farms, in addition to a commercial kitchen with plenty of space for classes. It also has space for tenants, like food trucks, to safely store their inventory, and has restrooms for market customers.
Its placement also offers access to good food to a neighborhood that lacks access to fresh fruits and vegetables — and meat at a good price, said Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin who has advocated for the project and who is also a nurse.
"This site and what we're doing here is a pretty good example of what the city's been about in the last decade," said Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela. "We've taken something that was a blight, an abandoned warehouse building, and we've created an opportunity for folks to have an improved quality of life."
The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
