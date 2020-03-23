FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence continues to modify its operations in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus.
Effective Tuesday, the city center located at 324 W. Evans St. will close from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
The change in operating hours has been made to accommodate new scheduling of employees as the city works to allow greater social distancing by employees. To accomplish this, the city is staggering work schedules of some of its employees and sharing work time between the office and home.
The city further requests that customers call prior to visiting city facilities to determine if they can be assisted by phone, email, etc.
Florence also has created a page on the city's website, cityofflorence.com, related to the COVID-19 Response.
Monday's announcement is in addition to all closings and cancellations announced last week.
