FLORENCE, S.C. — The sun shined brightly Saturday morning as a steady stream of shoppers — not so many that social distancing couldn't be maintained but not so few as to be bad for business — passed through the City Center Farmers market in Florence.
It was an improvement over the previous Saturday, when all of the business arrived early on, market manager Adam Silverman said.
This week market officials went to their Facebook page to ask that customers not all arrive at once and stagger their visits to make it easier to stay six feet apart — the recommended distance in this time of COVID-19.
The market even prepared an online graphic that explained just what six feet looked like — in heads of cabbage, strips of bacon or buckets of strawberries.
"They like this bread. I don't have much left," said Joyce Edwards with Breads and Threads as she talked with Silverman about the hand-crafted mask she had made for him. Several others at the market sported Edwards' hand-crafted masks.
Next week, she said, she'd have a bunch of them for sale at her booth.
The pace of business Saturday, she said, was just about perfect.
Fellow baker Ken Caputa with Angel Craft Bakery fielded a steady stream of customers — at a healthy six-foot distance.
"It hasn't been too bad," said Caroline Martin with Sweet Caroline's.
"That's why it's slower this morning than it usually is and everybody who's coming is coming to buy," she said of the market's post to urge people to stagger their trips to the market.
"Business is good. A lot of per-orders this week. Waiting for people to come pick them up," said Jessica Ellerbe as she worked Ellerbe Farms' stand under a shelter.
She said the virus seems to have changed how their business is done with distance requirements and limits on what customers can touch, but not the volume of the business.
"This seems to be causing people to eat healthier," she said.
"Everyone seems to be on board with the way things are working and not mind," said Mary Ellen DeWitt as she sold a two-pound roll of unsalted butter from Maypop Farms, the market's anchor tenant.
An orange rope allowed customers to view the wares for sale but denied them access to other parts of the vendor's area.
Maypop Farms staff handled what amounted to pick-and-pull service for customers who walked up and asked for their produce.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and is at the corner of Sanborn Street and the railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.