FLORENCE, S.C. — Applications are now open for people wishing to take part in the 2019 Florence Christmas Parade.
The theme of this year's parade is "Rejoice."
Parade Chairwoman Linda Becote said the meaning of the theme is to encourage the community to be happy and joyful and enjoy the many blessings bestowed by God, including the birth of his son, Jesus Christ.
She said the theme also would encourage people to give back to the community and enjoy time with friends and family.
"It's what the season's all about," Becote said.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the corner of North Edisto and West Evans streets. The parade will go east toward downtown along West Evans Street, and it will end at the intersection of N.B. Baroody and East Evans streets.
Participants are asked not to leave until they reach the end (i.e., do not to exit floats at Irby or Dargan streets.)
It is hoped this year the parade will go as originally scheduled. Last year's parade was moved twice from an original date of Dec. 8 to Dec. 15 and was eventually held on Saturday, Dec. 29, between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Becote is credited with saving the parade after the Jaycees decided to stop hosting it. She has worked with Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, the current vice chair of the parade committee, on the past 14 or 15 parades.
For a parade application form, contact Becote at 843-621-0001 or call or text Gibson-Hye Moore at 843-472-9420 or contact her by email at pghpromise@yahoo.com.
