FLORENCE, S.C. — It was a little after 10 a.m. Saturday morning and Aydin Anderson was nervous.
In around an hour, for the second time in his life, Anderson was set to participate in a parade — Saturday morning's Florence Christmas parade.
Anderson said he had participated in a parade in Simpsonville — located outside of Greenville in the Upstate — when he was very little.
He was participating in the Florence parade as a member of a city of Florence youth football team on which he plays center and linebacker.
The youth football float and at least 80 more floats began their trek from the intersection of West Evans Street and Edisto Street along West Evans to its intersection with N.B. Baroody Street.
The sidewalks along West Evans were filled with hundreds of people ready to watch the parade.
Nadine Green was sitting at the corner of Evans and Coit awaiting the arrival of the South Florence JROTC with which her daughter would be marching.
Green said she hadn't been to the parade in about three years but came to the 2019 parade to see her daughter. She said her favorite memories were Santa Claus' arrival and the throwing out of candy by several floats.
Saturday's parade also had a contest element to it.
Winner of the most spirited float was Major Varsity. Glamourz Dolls of MJDC won the most creative entry award, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative won the first responders award, Omar Jazz won best car, and Glass Slipper won most creative float.
NLS was the runner-up for most creative float.
Parade Vice President Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said the 2019 parade queen was Bre'grayson Melvin.
Local car dealer Mike Reichenbach and his family served as grand marshals of the parade.
The parade also featured several members of the city council — Gibson-Hye Moore, Teresa Myers Ervin and Glynn Willis — and several candidates running for office — Myers Ervin, Chaquez McCall, William C. Williams, and Darrin Yarborough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.