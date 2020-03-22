FLORENCE, S.C. – Brennan Gifford, a sixth grade student from Florence Christian School, won a state award in American History essay contest.
He and other area Pee Dee students were honored recently for their award-winning essays for the annual National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Samuel Bacot Chapter’s "American History” and “Good Citizens” essay writing contests.
Members of the chapter were joined by families and school officials as students read their essays during the monthly meeting held recently at Central Methodist Church in Florence.
“It is amazing to see the effort these young people put into their essays each year,” said Ruth Barnett, the regent of the NSDAR Samuel Bacot Chapter. “Thank you to the teachers and counselors who encourage their students to participate in this important NSDAR competition.
Gifford’s essay addressed the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.
The contest was open to Pee Dee students in the fifth through eighth grades.
Additional “American History Essay Contest” winners:
Fifth grade: Lyla Branch (chapter winner), Charlotte Granger and Ellison Wynn (Florence Christian School).
Sixth grade: Ansley Granger and Anna Kathryn Huggins (Florence Christian School).
Seventh grade: Garner Sonfield (chapter winner), Jack Hupfer and Michael Frost (Trinity-Byrnes).
Eighth grade: Savannah Jordan (chapter winner, REACH Homeschool), Nicole Cook (REACH Homeschool) and Bethany Howell (Sneed Middle School).
The chapter winner of the “Good Citizens” essay contest was Jaxon Avant, a senior at Johnsonville High School. The runner-up was Grace Hoover of The King’s Academy.
Students were given the topic,” Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens, and why is that important?” The award recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
