FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian School conferred 45 high school diplomas to the Class of 2020 on Saturday morning on the school’s football field.
The ceremony usually takes place in the Florence Baptist Temple sanctuary, but to follow social distancing guidelines, the graduation was moved outside and attendees sat spaced out across the field.
In total, the graduates received an estimated $3.5 million in scholarships.
Lauren Taylor was named the valedictorian.
Taylor cited the class’s early end to the senior year due to the quarantine and encouraged her classmates to live every day to its fullest.
“We are not promised tomorrow just as we weren’t promised the ending of our senior year,” Taylor said. “This is why we should live every day that God blesses us with to the fullest and with no regrets. As cliché as that sounds, it’s true. Instead of focusing on what could have been, we need to start looking to the future.”
Katelynn Munn was named the salutatorian.
Munn encouraged her classmates to never forget what and who helped them get to graduation.
“May we stay humble and acknowledge everything that happens in our lives is a gift from God,” Munn said. “May we stay diligent and strive to glorify him in everything we do. May we exemplify the love that God has so mercifully shown to us so that when others look our way, they see the light of Jesus.”
