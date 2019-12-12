FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian School students brought the spirit of Christmas in song to MUSC Health Florence Medical Center on Thursday. Patients, visitors and staff listened as the choir sang Christmas songs in the main lobby.
The 21-member choir was directed by Leslie Evans, choir director for the school.
Evans said the students have been reaching out sharing the joy of Christmas at MUSC Health for a couple of years.
“We love Christmas and like to share the joy of Christmas, especially with those going through a tough time,” she said.
Tim McGee, a parent of one of the choir members, was at the hospital visiting his father. He said people seem to really enjoy the music.
“It just brings comfort to people who are coming in due to a stressful time,” said Jody Jackson, a volunteer at the hospital for 14 years. “The people’s faces show hope when they walk through and hear the music. It is nice for the employees, too.”
Jackson said she started volunteering as soon as she retired. She said it brings her so much happiness to help others.
The students were eager to bring their gift of music to the hospital and afterward they gave out candy canes and book markers with a Christmas greeting.
“My favorite part is to be nice to people,” said Bryce Woodberry, a choir member and student at Florence Christian. “It is about sharing Christ’s love.”
“We like to share our Christmas spirit with everyone and what Christ has done for us,” said Micaela Montrose, a Florence Christian choir member. “As a choir, we like to show our ability and praise God while doing it.”
