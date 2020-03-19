FLORENCE, S.C. – Taking into consideration recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on social distancing, and measures taken across the nation to include travel bans, school closures, quarantines and event cancellations, the City is therefore modifying its operations schedule for the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter to include the following:
- The Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter, located at 1434 S. McCurdy Road, will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020. Please call regarding adoptions as these may be scheduled by appointment on a case by case basis.
- The City requires that customers call prior to visiting the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter to determine if you can be assisted by phone, e-mail, etc. (843-629-5456 or wwilton@cityofflorence.com).
- For scheduled appointments, only 2 customers are allowed from the same party, and no more than 10 people total in the shelter at one time.
City officials will continue to monitor the impact and need of such restrictions and will re-evaluate these actions as circumstances change
