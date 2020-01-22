FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County will be the focus of the 2020 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.
Newly elected Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety will be keynote speaker at the event. Dorriety was elected chairman of the council in January.
The hour-long program will feature updates on current and upcoming Florence County projects and programs, including progress in economic development, infrastructure enhancement and other critical efforts to grow the county.
“As always, we are expecting a very large crowd of business and community leaders to attend," said chamber President Michael Miller. "This program has been popular because it offers timely and insightful updates on a broad array of important issues for Florence County businesses and residents.”
The mission of the Florence Chamber is to “promote and enhance a favorable business climate and improve the quality of life to make Florence the best community in which to live and operate a business."
The breakfast is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, at the Florence Center. Doors will open for the breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program will start around 7:50 a.m.
The breakfast is open to the public. All those attending must register prior to the event. Room seating is limited.
Tickets are $20 each and tables are also available by calling the chamber offices at 843-665-0515 or by going to flochamber.com.
