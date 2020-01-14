FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center’s Kids Jamboree will return this weekend for its 15th year.
"We just want little kids and their families and friends to have big fun," said Jai Jai Spann, marketing manager for the Florence Center.
The Kids Jamboree will feature games, rides, inflatables, educational activities and special attractions, among other activities. There will also be carnival-themed foods.
This year, the Kids Jamboree added an activity area for toddlers, more rides than before and a petting zoo. Attendees may feed the animals for $1.
The activities are parent friendly with some of the rides allowing parents to ride with the child. Activities are for children 2 to 12 years of age.
Event hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission for the Kids Jamboree is $10 for an all-day pass. For a multi-day pass, admission is $18. Tickets are required for everyone who is age 2 and older.
Concessions, face painting and select additional items are available for purchase.
Tickets are available through www.FlorenceCenter.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Florence Center Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door each day of the event.
Additional information can be found online at www.FlorenceCenter.com. The Florence Center is at 3300 W. Radio Drive.
