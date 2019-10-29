FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Center has an economic impact of nearly $52 million according to newly released research.
Paul Beard Jr., the general manager of the center, and Lisa Holmes, the finance director of the center, recently presented newly released research by Johnson Consulting of Chicago to the Florence City Council and the Florence County Council.
That research indicates the center had a total economic impact of $51.974 million during the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
"People don't realize for a city the size of Florence to have something like this and what it does to the whole economy of scale for the whole Pee Dee area," Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II said. "People come in to this, and we are blessed to have it."
The Florence Center was opened in August 1993 as the Florence Civic Center. Planning for the center's construction began approximately 30 years ago. The branding was changed in January of 2018 to account for a new 25,000-square-foot addition to the center for conventions and other similar events.
Beard added the growth of the hotels and restaurants around the interchange of Interstates 95 and 20 caused the change in the market center.
"Important thing to note there ... our economic impact for the year prior to that [the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017] was $42 million," Beard said to the Florence County Council.
He added that the center has many more conventions booked and that they are booking as far out as 2024.
Beard told the city council the center has expectations of getting to the $70 million mark in economic impact within two years.
The $51.974 million impact is divided between spectator ($25.348 million) and non-spectator events ($26.626 million). Spectator events include concerts and family shows. Non-spectator events include assemblies, banquets, consumer shows, conventions, meetings and trade shows.
The Florence Center hosted 42 spectator events during the fiscal year for 136 days with total attendance of 150,878. On average, those attendees spent $168. The center hosted 105 non-spectator events for a total of 193 days with a total attendance of 104,008. On average, those attendees spent $256.
In total, the Florence Center hosted 147 events for a total of 329 days during the fiscal year, with 254,886 people attending and paying $1.758 million in ticket sales. Among these events were the Greater Pee Dee State Fair, the Jingle Bell Market, the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo and the Kids Jamboree.
Those events included 55 banquets, 18 meetings, 14 sporting events, 13 assemblies, 10 conventions, six consumer/public shows, five concerts, five family shows, four entertainments, three trade shows and 14 other events such as carnivals, fairs and the food truck rodeo.
A total of 16,360 people attended banquets, 1,975 people attended meetings, 27,006 people attended sporting events, 38,677 people attended assemblies, 33,660 people attended conventions, 11,992 people attended consumer/public events, 11,267 people attended concerts, 19,710 people attended family shows, 17,527 people attended entertainments, 1,344 people attended trade shows and 75,368 people attended other events.
"Case in point: This October, there's 31 days in the month of October, we have 39 events in that month," Beard said to the county council. "That's some strange math there, but it works."
He added to the city council that on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Florence Center had four events going on at the same time.
Holmes added to the county council that the banquet events help the center offset the costs of the concerts and conventions.
In the fiscal year, the Florence Center had operating revenues of $3.844 million against a projected $2.448 million and expenses of $4.694 million versus a budget of $3.299 million for a total net loss of $850,417 against a projected $850,486, meaning the Florence Center was $69 better than it was projected to be.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela called this information striking. He asked Beard what the revenues were like before the new space and re-branding happened.
Beard estimated revenues were around $2.8 million two years ago.
He also added that the deficit could be as low as $825,000 during the current fiscal year.
"A lot of those expenses were dealing with the conventions and conferences that pay very little or no rent, but we were able to with all the banquets, reunions and receptions that we were having to offset that with the increase in revenues," Beard said to the county council.
It's very common for venues such as the Florence Center to lose money.
The hope is to use the center to attract events that result in an increase in funds generated in the local economy, including accommodations taxes – the city of Florence announced receiving more in accommodations taxes at its October meeting – and sales taxes, including the second county penny sales tax that will more than make up for the money used to pay for the Florence Center's deficits.
Wukela said he doubted there were very many venues like the Florence Center that made money.
However, in April 2019 the center actually made it into the black by approximately $35,000.
The city and the county split funding the deficit in half.
