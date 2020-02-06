FLORENCE, S.C. — A team of Florence Career Center students recently competed in the 12th season of CyberPatriot, the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
The Florence Career Center’s team earned the third-place award for South Carolina in the silver tier ranking and a spot in the Semifinal Round last month during the CyberPatriot XII State Round in December.
Teams may receive platinum, gold or silver tier ratings. Platinum tier represents the highest scoring team.
“I am very proud of this year’s CyberPatriot team. They did a great job,” said Dale Cook, Florence Career Center teacher. “They were all new to the competition and they did better with each round. The entire team will be back next year, so the future looks bright.”
CyberPatriot is designed to educate and motivate students toward careers in cybersecurity and other STEM-based disciplines. CybePatriot’s core program — the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition — challenges teams to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments.
This year the CyberPatriot competition consisted of 6,760 teams. The CyberPatriot field is divided into three divisions — the Open Division for public, private, and home school teams; the All Service Division for JROTC, Civil Air Patrol, and Naval Sea Cadet Corps teams; and the Middle School Division for middle school-aged students.
Cook said high school students who love technology should enroll in the networking fundamentals class. Students could be selected for next year’s cyber team.
Florence Career Center students have competed in the cyber security competitions for 10 years and have won several state awards.
More information is available at www.uscyberpatriot.org or from the CyberPatriot staff at info@uscyberpatriot.org.
