FLORENCE, S.C. — One of the first newly built Park Inn by Radisson hotels opened in Florence on Thursday.
Radisson Hotels announced the opening of the hotel at 1729 Mandeville Road in a media advisory.
“Being one of the first new-built Park Inn by Radisson properties in the U.S., we worked very closely with Radisson Hotel Group to tailor our hotel to meet the needs of the market we serve,” said Ankit Patel, the hotel’s operator. “Their flexibility and knowledge helped immensely during the three-year process and we’re very excited to see it all come to fruition. Our hotel is the perfect option for all travelers, and we look forward to delivering a safe and unique guest experience for all who visit.”
The hotel is just behind the Arby's off West Lucas Street. The hotel features 60 guest rooms and suites with mini refrigerators and free Wi-Fi, an onsite game room complete with both adult and kid-friendly games, such as pool and foosball, along with a well-stocked snack shop in the lobby. Guests can also enjoy a workout in the fitness center, take a dip in the indoor pool or relax by the patio’s fire pit.
“As we strategically reopen our doors to a new era of travel, we’re thrilled to continue growing the Park Inn by Radisson brand with this beautiful new hotel in Florence,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “The city’s charm, combined with our warm hospitality and modern facilities, makes for a truly incredible stay. Seeing the extensive new safety and sanitation measures our hotels are implementing gives me great pride, and I’m confident in our ability to continue creating memorable moments during each stay.”
The hotel has also implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The launch of the in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. This program is designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.
Park Inn by Radisson hotels can be found in capital cities, around economic hubs, and near airports and railway stations. The brand is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.
For reservations and more information visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/parkinn
